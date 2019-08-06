In short
Jackie Atingo, a Research Consultant on Justice Security affiliated to LSE revealed that the women who were viewed as married to high-ranking commanders became senior wives and upon their return and reintegration, maintained their status.
'Wives' of Senior LRA Commanders Still Upholding Bush Hierarchies
6 Aug 2019
Gulu, Uganda
Some of the returnee 'wives' of LRA commanders receiving cash handouts in 2018 from Amnesty Commission Uganda in Kitgum district - Photo by Dominic Ochola
