Wobulenzi LC 111 Chairman Arrested for Inciting Violence

Moses Ssebalamu Kayondo the LC 3 Chairperson of Wobulenzi town was arrested on Monday evening after recording a statement on violence that broke up on Saturday that led to the shooting of two people by Police during enforcement of curfew.
Wobulenzi LC 111 Chairman Arrested for Inciting Violence2 Nov 2021, 01:12 Comments 115 Views Wobulenzi, Uganda Crime Updates
