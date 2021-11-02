Brian Luwaga
Wobulenzi LC 111 Chairman Arrested for Inciting Violence

2 Nov 2021, 01:12 Comments 115 Views Wobulenzi, Uganda Crime Updates

Moses Ssebalamu Kayondo the LC 3 Chairperson of Wobulenzi town was arrested on Monday evening after recording a statement on violence that broke up on Saturday that led to the shooting of two people by Police during enforcement of curfew.

 

