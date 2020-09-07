In short
Aidah Nabwami was shot in the chest and she died shortly after reaching hospital while Asadi Jjemba, a mobile money operator nearby, was admitted at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.
Woman, 70, Killed In Lwengo Mobile Money Robbery
7 Sep 2020
In short
