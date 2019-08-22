Kimbowa Ivan
Woman Accused of Pouring Acid on Cousin Remanded

22 Aug 2019 Buikwe, Uganda
Faridah Baibirye who lost her sight after her niece Sarah Nabawooya poured acid on her

Prosecution alleges that Nabawoya poured acid Babirye on June 29, 2013, in Kitega local council in Kawolo Division Lugazi Municipality when while she was on her way home after work.

 

