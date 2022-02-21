Woman Arrested For Attempting to kill Toddler for Ritual Purposes

In short
Bakita has since reportedly confessed to having planned together with her boyfriend a month ago, whose identities have been withheld, to sacrifice a female child to appease the gods, who would, in turn, award them wealth.
Woman Arrested For Attempting to kill Toddler for Ritual Purposes21 Feb 2022, 09:22 Comments 107 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: Human Trafficking boyfriend child regional police
Mentioned: Chambers Ikumbya James Mubi Joseph Sserubiri Kakira Kamuli Kiira Kirinya Namwendwa Northern division Slyvia Doreen Bakita police authorities police spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.