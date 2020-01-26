Stanley Ebele
Woman Arrested for Child Theft in Abim

26 Jan 2020, 15:39 Comments 58 Views Abim, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
Florence Acan with stolen baby

Florence Acan with stolen baby

Residents say that Acan abandoned her marital home in Alerek after stealing the baby and moved to her aunt’s home in Angwe when people became suspicious because she has not been pregnant nor has she given birth to a baby in her seven-year marriage.

 

