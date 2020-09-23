In short
Charles Mba Ulangi, a resident of Angir cell in Nebbi Municipality, who reported the matter to police, says that the late Ayirwoth was called by the suspect’s husband to spend Monday night with him.
Woman Arrested for Killing Husband`s Girlfriend23 Sep 2020, 17:30 Comments 147 Views Nebbi, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Woman arrested for killing husband`s girlfriend.
Mentioned: Josephine Angucia Murder Nebbi General Hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.