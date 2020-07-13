Woman Arrested for Killing Own Newborn Baby in Nwoya

In short
Apiyo's relatives became suspicious when she returned home with no child and no pregnancy. However, she declined to respond to any of the queries raised by her family members, until the pressure was mounted on her prompting her to confess to killing the baby.
Woman Arrested for Killing Own Newborn Baby in Nwoya13 Jul 2020, 06:08 Comments 123 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Crime Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Anaka Police Station Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson Nwoya district Woman in Nwoya Arrested for Allegedly Killing Own Newborn Baby murder purongo sub county
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.