Henry Lematia
12:26

Woman Arrested for Stealing One-Year-Old Child from Arua Hospital

22 Feb 2022, 12:16 Comments 84 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Head of Child and Family Protection Unit W. Nile Jimmy Anguyo. (Courtesy Photo)

In short
Night Bileru was arrested from her home in Okokoro trading center where she was found with the child.

 

The suspect is Night Bileru, a resident of Okokoro Town Council in Maracha district and is now being held at Arua central police station.

