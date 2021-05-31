Woman Arrested for Torturing 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter

In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa Regional Police Spokesperson told URN on Monday that reports obtained indicate that the suspect severely beat up Akoli for yet undisclosed reasons, then took the victim to Life Line Clinic in Lira City for medical attention.
Woman Arrested for Torturing 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter31 May 2021, 20:18 Comments 154 Views Lira, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: violence against children in uganda
Mentioned: Lira Central Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.