Woman Burns to Death in House Fire

According to Bamuturaki, they saw huge flames and rushed to see what was happening only to find the deceased's house on fire but it was too late to save her life. Juliet Atimango, another resident says it is unfortunate that Alinaitwe died in such a manner and called on the police to expedite investigations into the matter.
Woman Burns to Death in House Fire10 Jan 2023, 15:17 Comments 96 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
