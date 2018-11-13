Kukunda Judith
Woman Confesses to illegal Possession of Ammunition

13 Nov 2018, 21:15 Comments 118 Views Court Report
Flavia Aketch also Known as Shakira Adam Injumia, the Accused

On Tuesday, Aketch 32 told Court presided over by the Court Martial Chairperson Lt Gen Andrew Gutti that she wanted to change her plea of not guilty to guilty. However, Aketch disputed some of the facts of the case.

 

