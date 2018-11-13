In short
On Tuesday, Aketch 32 told Court presided over by the Court Martial Chairperson Lt Gen Andrew Gutti that she wanted to change her plea of not guilty to guilty. However, Aketch disputed some of the facts of the case.
Woman Confesses to illegal Possession of Ammunition 13 Nov 2018
Flavia Aketch also Known as Shakira Adam Injumia, the Accused

