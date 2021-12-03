Woman Dies After Being Cut Hacked on the Head by Her Husband

In short
"The health workers in Mulago hospital accorded us all the necessary attention required to save Babirye, but we lacked funds to purchase essential medicines which partly contributed to her demise," her sister says.
Woman Dies After Being Cut Hacked on the Head by Her Husband3 Dec 2021, 18:07 Comments 107 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: domestic violence health worker police station
Mentioned: Brenda Babirye Jinja Kakira Mulago hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.