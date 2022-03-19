Joan Akello
11:40

Woman Fined UGX 30 Million for Illegal Possession, Trafficking of Heroin

19 Mar 2022, 11:29 Comments 84 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Security Updates
The heroin pellets allegedly found in Birungi's possession. Internet Photo

The heroin pellets allegedly found in Birungi's possession. Internet Photo

In short
"In this case, the convict risked her health by stuffing over 90 pellets in her private parts. We are not sure if her system is still the same as before." Kitimbo added, "We pray that the law takes this as peculiar. Although she has saved the court's time, we pray for a deterrent sentence and the destruction of the drugs."

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.