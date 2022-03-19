Woman Fined UGX 30 Million for Illegal Possession, Trafficking of Heroin

In short
"In this case, the convict risked her health by stuffing over 90 pellets in her private parts. We are not sure if her system is still the same as before." Kitimbo added, "We pray that the law takes this as peculiar. Although she has saved the court's time, we pray for a deterrent sentence and the destruction of the drugs."
Woman Fined UGX 30 Million for Illegal Possession, Trafficking of Heroin19 Mar 2022, 11:29 Comments 84 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Security Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.