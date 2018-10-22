Ronald Odongo
06:54

Woman Held for Burning Daughter's Genitals

22 Oct 2018, 06:54 Comments 272 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Analysis

In short
David Ongom Mudong, North Kyoga Region Police spokesperson, says the suspect is being held for torture and assault vide police file CRB 44/2018. He says the suspect was first locked up at Aromo Police Outpost before she was transferred to Lira CPS.

 

Tagged with: lira district child torture uganda police force

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.