In short
David Ongom Mudong, North Kyoga Region Police spokesperson, says the suspect is being held for torture and assault vide police file CRB 44/2018. He says the suspect was first locked up at Aromo Police Outpost before she was transferred to Lira CPS.
Woman Held for Burning Daughter's Genitals22 Oct 2018, 06:54 Comments 272 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: lira district child torture uganda police force
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.