Woman in Viral Shoplifting Video Arrested

In short
The incident took place at Pentagon Plaza which is located at the former Qualicel Bus park opposite the New Taxi Park. The shop attendant opened a case at New Taxi Park police post and later on at CPS. Mugerwa indicated that the bundle of money that was stolen by Unaneza had one million shillings
Woman in Viral Shoplifting Video Arrested15 Sep 2022, 09:07 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Jane Unaneza. Sarah Mugerwa. Patrick Onyango. Pent
