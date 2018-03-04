Woman Netted in Gulu Masquerading as RDC

In short
Police in Gulu are holding a woman for masquerading as the deputy Resident District Commissioner-RDC for Kibaale district. Tracey Ajok was netted by the Gulu district chairperson, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi and the district National Resistance Movement-NRM party administrative secretary, George Ebola on Saturday night. Gulu District Police Commander, Emmanuel Mafundo, says the suspect is still in custody while investigations are on-going to find her exact identity and why she posed as a government official.
Woman Netted in Gulu Masquerading as RDC4 Mar 2018, 14:29 Comments 325 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Politics Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.