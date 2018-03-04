Woman Netted in Gulu Masquerading as RDC

In short

Police in Gulu are holding a woman for masquerading as the deputy Resident District Commissioner-RDC for Kibaale district. Tracey Ajok was netted by the Gulu district chairperson, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi and the district National Resistance Movement-NRM party administrative secretary, George Ebola on Saturday night. Gulu District Police Commander, Emmanuel Mafundo, says the suspect is still in custody while investigations are on-going to find her exact identity and why she posed as a government official.