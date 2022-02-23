Woman Seeks Justice After Rejection by Uganda, South Sudan

In short

Animu insists that she is a South Sudanese national because her father, Taban Risasi Amitai Yongo was a South Sudanese by birth and hailed from Kendre Boma Lujulo Payam, Morobo County, Central Equatorial State. The records before the court Show that Animu's father died on November 25th, 1995 at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.