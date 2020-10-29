In short
Agnes Nakavuma, a resident of Kirombe Nsambya, says she was injured a by teargas fired by police officers dispersing a procession by Makindye West Division Legislator, Allan Ssewanyana following his nomination on October 15th, 2020.
Woman Seeks UGX 500M Compensation for Teargas Injuries
