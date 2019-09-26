In short
In her judgment, Koburunga noted that she had reduced Namata’s sentence from seven to two years because she pleaded guilty saving court’s time and asked for lenience on grounds that she is a mother of three children.
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years for Feeding Step Daughter Menstrual Blood Top story26 Sep 2019, 18:25 Comments 128 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Report
In short
Tagged with: woman sentenced for feeding step daughter with blood
Mentioned: Agnes Naava Annet Namata Irene Namboozo Kitega Local Council-LCI Mukono Magistrates Court Patience Koburunga State Attorney Namata Susan Mayanja Yunus Lungu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.