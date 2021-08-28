In short
The UPDF says that the woman, only identified as Zam Zam, a resident of Kitome Trading Centre in Lodiko Sub County was shot dead by the warriors on suspicion that she was collaborating with security agencies revealing information about people with illegal firearms.
Woman Shot Dead by Warriors for 'Giving Intelligence to UPDF'28 Aug 2021, 16:37 Comments 138 Views Kaabong, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Tagged with: woman shot dad after giving intelligence to security
Mentioned: Karimojong warriors disarmament
