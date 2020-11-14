Stanley Ebele
16:50

Woman Shuttered by Teargas in Kotido

14 Nov 2020, 16:49 Comments 199 Views Kotido, Uganda Politics Updates
Santa Alanyo

Santa Alanyo

In short
Alanyo told URN on her sick bed that the injury has left her helpless and unable to fend for her 4 children. A police officer on Kyagulanyi’s security detail was also injured during an altercation between the local police and the guards in Panyangara in Kotido Municipality.

 

Tagged with: woman shuttered by teargas canister in kotido
Mentioned: police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.