Woman, Soldier Remanded For Aggravated Robbery and Kidnap

The prosecution says Arinda, a soldier attached to Uganda Peoples Defence Forces’ Marine Unit, and Nganzi robbed and kidnapped one Victor Kibira in August 2017 in Entebbe Municipality.
The victim claims police officers at Entebbe and at Abayita Ababiri police stations ignored him. He talked to a soldier in the Special Forces Command-SFC who took up the matter
Woman, Soldier Remanded For Aggravated Robbery and Kidnap23 Sep 2020, 14:11 Comments 66 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Court Report
