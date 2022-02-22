EDSON KINENE
12:00

Woman, Sons Kill Family Head Over Mobile Phone

22 Feb 2022 Ibanda, Uganda

In short
Paul Muhenda, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations at Ibanda Central Police Station, says that Mwebaze and the wife had on several occasions reported cases of domestic wrangles, adding that they had registered 7 cases between the two.

 

