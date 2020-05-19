In short
Mukamana's arrest followed a viral video in which the 14-year-old girl claimed that she was being forced by her mother to have sexual intercourses with men. In the aftermath, the police arrested the woman and two of the men who allegedly abused the minor. The men were identified as Fred Bulega, 41 and the other as John Mwesigye, 18.
Woman Who Forced Daughter into Prostitution Remanded
19 May 2020
