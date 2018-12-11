Edward Eninu
16:26

Women Accused of Frustrating SGBV Trials

11 Dec 2018, 16:26 Comments 140 Views Court Crime Lifestyle Updates
UN Officials, Justice Batema, RDC and District Chairperson Moroto at the International Humaan Rights Day Celebrations in Moroto on Monday. Edward Eninu

UN Officials, Justice Batema, RDC and District Chairperson Moroto at the International Humaan Rights Day Celebrations in Moroto on Monday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Margret Kerisa, a resident of Kakoliye says imprisoning her husband means punishing the entire family. She explains that much as some of the men are violent in families, it is against culture to surrender them into prison, no matter the pain.

 

Tagged with: sexual gender based violence karamoja women plead for men in court justice david batema betty achen fida uganda richard aruk maruk rpc mt moroto international human rights day 2018
Mentioned: uganda human rights commission united nations office of the high commissioner for human rights moroto district local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.