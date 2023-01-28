Women Activists in Arua Demand for GBV-Survivor Shelters

In short
According to statistics from the child and family protection unit at Arua central police station, at least 544 case of violence against women and girls was recorded last year, which is higher than 377 cases of violence recorded in 2021. Of the 544 cases recorded by the police last year, 112 are defilement cases, 418 case of domestic violence and 14 case of rape.
Women Activists in Arua Demand for GBV-Survivor Shelters28 Jan 2023, 12:43 Comments 130 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Updates
