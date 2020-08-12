Stanley Ebele
11:47

Women Activists Upbeat About Increased District Council Reps

12 Aug 2020, 11:44 Comments 139 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates

In short
Jesca Atai, the program manager of Narua -a Community Based Organization advocating for women’s rights and good governance in Kotido District says that the decision is a milestone in all efforts to bring women’s issues to the forefront taking precedence in the district councils and eventually transforming communities.

 

Tagged with: district councils representation of women in lower local government women councillors
Mentioned: women activists

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.