Women Activists Upbeat About Increased District Council Reps

In short
Jesca Atai, the program manager of Narua -a Community Based Organization advocating for women’s rights and good governance in Kotido District says that the decision is a milestone in all efforts to bring women’s issues to the forefront taking precedence in the district councils and eventually transforming communities.
Women Activists Upbeat About Increased District Council Reps12 Aug 2020, 11:44 Comments 139 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates
In short
Mentioned: women activists
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.