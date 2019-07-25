Women Can Enroll on New ARV Combination drug- MOH

In short
Uganda started enrolling people on HIV drug TLD in July last year but had excluded pregnant and women of child bearing potential on safety grounds but with the World Health Organization releasing new evidence supporting its use by all on Monday, Uganda is now moving to adjust the national ART guidelines.
