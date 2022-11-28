Flavia Nassaka
Women Complain of Higher Sexual Desire When Using IUD -Study

28 Nov 2022, 16:13 Comments 69 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In a study conducted from 2018 to 2022 in which scientists assessed factors that influence use of modern family planning methods among sexually active adults, Dr. Xavier Nsabagasani, a health policy expert based at the School of Public Health says respondents reported intensified sexual desire when they started using an IUD.

 

