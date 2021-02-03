Women Councilors Election Cancelled in Kitgum After New Name Found on Ballot

In short

The Electoral Commission nominated three candidates for the LCIII Women Councilors position in West Land A ward. They are Paula Aleng, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidate, Beatrice Ayako of National Resistance Movement party-NRM, and Margaret Aneno, an independent candidate.



However, this morning when voters turned up to witness the ballot box opening to kick off the election process in Te-fene and Tecwa polling stations, they were shocked that four names instead of three were on the ballot. The new name was that of Josephine Akello Komakegum, a candidate who lost the recent LCIV female councillors election in West Land A ward.