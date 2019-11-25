Okello Emmanuel
08:13

Women Decry Increase in Physical, Sexual Abuse

25 Nov 2019, 08:11 Comments 373 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

In short
According to a statement by the United Nations, violence perpetrated against women is as common a cause of death and incapacity for those of reproductive age, as cancer, and a greater cause of ill health than road accidents and malaria combined. It adds that half of the women killed worldwide were killed by their partners or family.

 

Tagged with: Gender Based Violence. domestic violence rape women

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.