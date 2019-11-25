Women Decry Increase in Physical, Sexual Abuse

In short
According to a statement by the United Nations, violence perpetrated against women is as common a cause of death and incapacity for those of reproductive age, as cancer, and a greater cause of ill health than road accidents and malaria combined. It adds that half of the women killed worldwide were killed by their partners or family.
Women Decry Increase in Physical, Sexual Abuse25 Nov 2019, 08:11 Comments 373 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gender Based Violence. domestic violence rape women
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.