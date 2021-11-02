In short
According to the Rwampara District Health Officer Allan Twesigomwe, women can access maternal health services from five Health centres in the entire district contrary to the policy of accessing the service from all Health centres IIIs and IVs.
Women Decry Limited Maternal Child Health Services in Rwampara
