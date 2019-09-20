In short
Harriet Gonza and Harriet Nabirye, both residents of Budondo B village in Bukanga sub-county, Luuka district, were on Friday caught red-handed torching a kitchen at belonging to Joel Tebinagwa.
Women in Luuka Arrested For Arson
