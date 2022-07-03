Women in Northern Uganda Make Soap From Pig Lard to Earn Money

In short
Lard or the pig fat is crucial during saponification process where chemicals like sodium or potassium salts mix with fatty acids to form soap. Vegetable oils and animal fats are the traditional materials that are saponified.
Women in Northern Uganda Make Soap From Pig Lard to Earn Money3 Jul 2022, 09:47 Comments 78 Views Business and finance Politics Lifestyle Analysis
Adongo Mariya and heer colleagues stand by their bar soap making machine in Kamdini Oyam District. With soaring global palm kernel prices, the women have found lard as a cheaper alternative
In short
Tagged with: Pig Lard Povery alleviation Soap making in Northern Uganda liquid soap making enterprise poverty and soap soap and hygeine
Mentioned: Brac Uganda Limited
