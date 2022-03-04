Women In Small Scale Business Struggle To Recover From COVID-19 Lockdown

In short
Grace Nanyonga, the Chief Executive Officer of Grana Fish Supplies Limited in Mukono district, says that after failing to access government grants, she was forced to use her land title to secure a bank loan to support her business so that it can recover from the lockdown.
Women In Small Scale Business Struggle To Recover From COVID-19 Lockdown4 Mar 2022, 18:40 Comments 174 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Victoria Ssekitooleko the Vice Chairperson of PSFU testing Sweet Wine made by women at Trade show organised at Kasana Playground
