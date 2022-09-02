Hafitha Issa
17:23

Women Jailed Seven Weeks for Sending Children to Beg on Streets

2 Sep 2022, 17:19 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Court Report

In short
The women many of whom appeared before the court with their children were arrested last month from different parts of the city during an operation conducted by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, the Uganda Police, and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

 

