In short
It is alleged that in these areas, men are luring women into accepting FGM to enable them qualify to attend cultural ceremonies like circumcision, and traditional marriages. Uncircumcised women are considered unclean and therefore not welcome at any traditional ceremony.
Women Lured into FGM to Qualify to Attend Ceremonies
9 Mar 2020
Kween, Uganda
