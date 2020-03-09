Ayubu Kirinya
09:10

Women Lured into FGM to Qualify to Attend Ceremonies

9 Mar 2020, 09:02 Comments 241 Views Kween, Uganda Lifestyle Crime Misc Updates

In short
It is alleged that in these areas, men are luring women into accepting FGM to enable them qualify to attend cultural ceremonies like circumcision, and traditional marriages. Uncircumcised women are considered unclean and therefore not welcome at any traditional ceremony.

 

