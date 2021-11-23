Women Root For Space in Hospitals For Mothers With Children in Neonatal Care

In short
The women argue that whereas the government and development partners are advocating for the survival of premature babies, they have not given attention to mothers who have to stay at the health facilities until their babies are discharged.
Women Root For Space in Hospitals For Mothers With Children in Neonatal Care23 Nov 2021, 12:29 Comments 239 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
Women championing for the survival of premature born babies say most health units lack facilities to accommodate mothers of these newly born
Tagged with: Neonatal Care World Prematurity day premature born babies
