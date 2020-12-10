Women with Disabilities in Acholi Decry Abuse and Discrimination

In short
Some of the women with physical disabilities note that they are deprived of basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter. They also cited abuse by their spouses who impregnate them and disappear leaving them to languish.
Women with Disabilities in Acholi Decry Abuse and Discrimination10 Dec 2020, 19:27 Comments 140 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Health Interview
Iris Oyella during an interview with Uganda Radio Network recently at her home - Photo by Simon Wokorach
In short
Tagged with: International Human Rights Day 202 deadly HIV/AIDs scourge women and girls with disabilities
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.