Women4Uganda Activists Pray For Peace

In short
Dr. Thelma Awori, one of the organisers of the prayers says they decided to turn to God in prayer because they are tired of being killed and raped.
Women4Uganda Activists Pray For Peace30 Aug 2018
Miriam Matembe and Winnie Kiiza were some of the women who bowed their heads today morning in prayer at St. Luke Church Ntinda
In short
