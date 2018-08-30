Pamela Mawanda
Women4Uganda Activists Pray For Peace

30 Aug 2018, 12:05 Comments 208 Views Religion Report
Miriam Matembe and Winnie Kiiza were some of the women who bowed their heads today morning in prayer at St. Luke Church Ntinda Pamela Mawanda

Dr. Thelma Awori, one of the organisers of the prayers says they decided to turn to God in prayer because they are tired of being killed and raped.

 

