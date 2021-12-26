In short
Okot notes that Uganda has an unsustainable consumption of its forests as trees are cut massively without equal replacement, and reveals that carpenters have started using soft wood to make furniture and paint it to give the impression that it was made from hard wood.
Wooden Furniture Business to Die in 5 years -Northern Uganda Carpenters
26 Dec 2021
