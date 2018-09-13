In short
In his affidavit, Kyiwa argues that there is no justifiable reason for holding the logs, adding that his repeated appeals to the relevant authorities to release the impounded logs have been futile prompting him to turn to court.
Trader Drags Gov't to Court Over Seized Logs13 Sep 2018, 11:47 Comments 129 Views Kitgum, Uganda Court Crime Environment Report
A pile of impounded Afzelia Africana logs at Kitgum Police Station Login to license this image from 1$.
