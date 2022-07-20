In short
According to employees at the district, 2 of the stolen computers were brand new and were being used for Uganda Women Empowerment Program-UWEP, children welfare, and the Youth livelihood Program-YLP among others. Rashidah Namboowa, the Butambala District LC V chairperson, says that many programs have stalled because of the theft of computers with vital information.
Work Stalls As Thugs Steal 8 Computers From Butambala District
