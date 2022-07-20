Ephraim Kasozi
16:06

Work Stalls As Thugs Steal 8 Computers From Butambala District

20 Jul 2022, 16:06 Comments 60 Views Butambala, Uganda Crime Report
One of the offices with empty tables after theft of the computers

One of the offices with empty tables after theft of the computers

In short
According to employees at the district, 2 of the stolen computers were brand new and were being used for Uganda Women Empowerment Program-UWEP, children welfare, and the Youth livelihood Program-YLP among others. Rashidah Namboowa, the Butambala District LC V chairperson, says that many programs have stalled because of the theft of computers with vital information.

 

Tagged with: Theft, breakin, district, offices, work, stalled
Mentioned: Ministry of local government, Uganda Police

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.