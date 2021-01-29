Work With Mayor Lukwago, Bobi Wine Directs KCCA Councillors

In short
"We have one principle objective with Lukwago and that is to end dictatorship, I don't expect you to engage in petty disputes over minor issues yet our mission with the Kampala Lord Mayor is the same." -Kyagulanyi's no-nonsense directyive to the majority KCCA councilors.
Work With Mayor Lukwago, Bobi Wine Directs KCCA Councillors29 Jan 2021, 18:58 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.