Workers Desert Budwale Health Center III after Suspension of Public Transport

In short
At time URN visited the Health Centre, only 1 health worker who is a mid-wife out of the 14 health workers recruited, he told our reporter that he has been overwhelmed with too many patients who are visiting the health center and that the rest of the health workers trek long distances to get to the facility which explains why they haven’t made it to the health center because of lack of transport means..
Workers Desert Budwale Health Center III after Suspension of Public Transport5 Apr 2020, 13:08 Comments 144 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.