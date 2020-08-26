Workers MP Lyomoki Protests Speaker Ruling on NSSF Bill

In short

Presented before Parliament in August 2019, the Bill has generated controversy in regard to mid-term access of funds and which ministry between that of Finance and Gender should take charge of the finances.











Members of Parliament on the joint committee composed of Finance and Gender committees of parliament have in the past months engaged to finalize building consensus especially on the need for NSSF members who are below 45 years and have not saved for at least 10 years to be allowed to benefit from the midterm access window.