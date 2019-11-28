Workers MP Lyomoki Sued for Breach of Contract

In short
According to the purchase agreement, Lyomoki and his wife were supposed to hand over to the buyers a certificate of title, signed transfer forms and mutation forms after receiving the purchase price.
However, the petitioners argue that Lyomoki and his wife have failed to deliver certificate of title and signed transfer forms to them despite several requests
Workers MP Lyomoki Sued for Breach of Contract28 Nov 2019, 19:13 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Breach of contract Dr Sam Lyomoki Wansige workers MP Land Division of High Court Vincent Seruma
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.