Workers Oppose COVID-19 Testing Fees Without Minimum Wage

The National Organization of Trade Union (NOTU) says government should lead the fight against corona virus without leaving it to the citizens considering the pandemic implication to the population that even still struggle to access the basic needs .
Workers Oppose COVID-19 Testing Fees Without Minimum Wage6 Sep 2020, 08:55 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Interview
