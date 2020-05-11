Hafitha Issa
18:23

Workers Union Blames Collapsing Buildings on Gov't Laxity

11 May 2020, 18:13 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Misc Report
Rescue team carrying a recovered body of one of the workers

Rescue team carrying a recovered body of one of the workers

In short
The Union Secretary Mesilamu Oloka while visiting the site today also blames Kampala Capital City Authority for failing to follow up the matter and ensure compliance, when its technical team raised a red flag on the construction.

 

Tagged with: Collapased Building in Kansanga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.